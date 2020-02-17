The Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc in Benin, Edo state has expressed shock over the death of six staff in a road accident on Friday in Ovia South-West Local Government Area.

The deceased were among the nine staff involved in the accident that occurred along the road to Iguobazuwa, headquarters of the local government.

Managing Director of the company, Dr. Graham Hefer, in a statement signed by its Media officer, Fidelis Olise, in Benin on Monday, commiserated with the families of the deceased staff.

Hefer also wished the other three who sustained injuries speedy recovery.

The statement said that “on February 14, on the Siluko Road, a mini-bus carrying nine Okomu Plc employees had been involved in a head on collision with a tipper lorry.”

It added that six employees not five as earlier reported in the media, lost their lives in the tragic accident.

“A further three workers were seriously injured when the mini-bus in which they were travelling collided with a tipper lorry carrying sand and subsequently, burst into flames. Apparently, one person also died in the lorry,” it said.

The statement said the company’s doctor and his team would continue to provide medical support to the injured employees until their full recovery.

It also said the board, management, workers and all fellow stakeholders of the company send their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the affected families for the loss of their beloved relations.