The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the revelation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) that strange persons have been presiding over critical affairs of governance further validates the party’s position that President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated the responsibilities of his office.

A news medium had on Monday published a letter said to have been written by the NSA, Monguno asking the service chiefs not to take orders from the Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The party said this revelation by no other person than the NSA, reiterates its earlier position that President Buhari should waste no further time in relinquishing his position as President since it is obvious that he has become overwhelmed by official duties.

Insisting that security is the most important element of governance, followed by the welfare of citizens, the PDP said since President Buhari has relinquished these statutory responsibilities, he has no other reason to remain in office.

Party spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the NSA’s letter, which is already in the public domain “further exposes the fact that our nation has been on auto-pilot under President Buhari, whose abdication of serious matters of state is directly responsible for the untold suffering, anguish, pain and escalated insecurity in the country”

The PDP described the Gen. Monguno revelation “as a national tragedy which showcases the fact that Buhari has become so irredeemably overwhelmed to the extent that the responsibilities of his office, including presiding over very sensitive security matters, have now been taken over by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who functions as a de facto President.”

The PDP urged Nigerians to note the verdict by the NSA, who in support of the position of the PDP, affirmed that the situation is responsible for the failure of government to defend Nigerians and find solutions to the worsened insecurity under President Buhari’s watch.

“Our party recalls that even the First Lady, Aisha Buhari had severally alerted that strange elements have usurped the functions of the president and urged Nigerians to speak out for their country.

“It is now clear that the demand by Nigerians calling on President Buhari to resign was borne out of patriotism and love for our country,” the party said.