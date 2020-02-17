Nasarawa State House of Assembly has urged security agencies to intensify efforts toward quick release of abducted Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Works, Alhaji Jibrin Giza.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Assembly made the call on Monday while reading the House resolution.

The matter came up after Mr Daniel Ogazi, the deputy Majority Leader brought the issue under matters of public interest in Lafia.

Balarabe-Abdullahi sympathised with Nasarawa state government, the permanent secretary’s family and Keana Local Government over the kidnap.

While commending the efforts of the security agencies in combating crimes in the state, he urged them to step up efforts to ensure the quick release of the permanent secretary unharmed.

“What is happening in our state is actually uncalled for as security is the primary responsibility of every government.

“The kidnap of the permanent secretary is unfortunate and up till now there is no communication between the kidnappers and the government or the permanent secretary’s family.

“We share the pains with His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the family of the abducted permanent Secretary over the unfortunate incident, as we also pray for his quick release unharmed,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minority Leader of the Assembly, Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP- Kokona West) urged the governor assent to the bill prohibiting kidnapping and other related offences passed by the state assembly.

On his part, the member representing Keana Constituency, Mr Mohammad Omadefu, who decried the incident, prayed God for the safe release of the permanent secretary.

During the sitting, the lawmakers deliberated on a Report of the House Standing Committee on Judiciary, Ethics and Privileges.

The report called for a bill for a Law to Provide for Witness Protection Law and for other Matters Connected Therewith.

The speaker slated Feb. 23rd for the passage of the bill.

It would be recalled that Giza was kidnapped in his house at the early hours of Sunday.