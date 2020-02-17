The West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS) has said that it has concluded plans for the Induction/Investiture of Foundation Fellows and the 2020 Annual Congress of the College coming up on Friday.

Chairman, Steering Board WAPCMLS, Dr. Godswill Okara, who was speaking while addressing a press conference to herald the upcoming event on Monday in Abuja said that the congress will feature the induction and investiture of two hundred foundation fellows of the College drawn from Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’ivoire, Liberia, The Gambia, Togo and Cameroon.

He disclosed that the three-day program would kick-off on Friday February 21, 2020 at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

While stressing that prompt identification and accurate diagnosis of disease causing agents is a prerequisite for prevention and control, Dr. Okara said that the conference would equip members with new ideas in the field.

He called for collaboration and synergy with other healthcare professionals to be able to combat the ravages of communicable and non-communicable diseases threatening the existence of humanity.

‘’ Nobody should feel threatened by our coming together. We can and will indeed work together harmoniously with physicians, pathologists, surgeons, vet nary doctors and all others in the health fraternity for the greater good of our people.

‘’Diseases by their very nature do not know national boundaries, race, colour or social status. We are all witnesses of how one man the late Amos Sawyer, a Liberian step into Nigeria in 2014 with the Ebola viral disease infection, and the entire Nigerian nation was shaken with a public health energy of unprecedented dimension.

‘’We are also aware of the ongoing pandemic of COVID19 or Novel coronavirus disease that started in WUHAN, a town in China fast spreading to other countriesand continents.

‘’This underscore the need for developing regional and global professional capacity network to be able to prevent and combat the ravages of communicable and no communicable diseases.

‘’our coming together coming together is for collaboration, cooperation and synergy within our profession and other health care professionals for the benefit of our people’’, he said.

He added that the keynote address will be delivered by the Director General of the West African Health Organization (WAHO), Professor Stanley Okolo, the Minister of Health; Dr. Osagie Ehanire will declare the Congress open.

The theme of the conference is “Role of Medical laboratory Professionals in the successful Implementation of Universal Health Coverage in the ECOWAS Region”.