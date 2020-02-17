Franco-Malian striker from Porto, Moussa Marega (28), victim of racist screams on the lawn of Vitoria Guimaraes (well Guimaraes), decided to leave the field in the 71st minute of a match in the Portuguese Championship on Sunday .

After signing the goal of his team’s 2-1 victory (60th), Marega celebrated it with one of the stadium’s black seats that had been thrown to him from the stands, which earned him a yellow card.

Then, exasperated by the racist chants and the monkey cries he heard, he decided to leave the lawn eleven minutes later.

Some of his teammates and some opposing players tried to dissuade him, but the player nevertheless returned to the locker room a few minutes later, escorted by members of the Porto technical staff. He was eventually replaced by Wilson Manafa (71st).

Former player of Vitoria Guimaraes (2016-2017), the Malian international striker, born in Ulis (suburb of Paris), entered the tunnel leading to the locker room, pointing his two thumbs down in disapproval towards the stands of the Guimaraes stadium, after having addressed fingers of honor to the public.

“I would just like to say to these idiots who come to the stadium to make racist cries … go make yourself f ….. And I also thank the referees for not protecting me and for giving me a card yellow because I defend my skin color, “wrote Moussa Marega on his Instagram account that evening, with emoticons representing the fingers of honor.

“I hope I will never see you again on a football field! You are a shame!” Added the insulted player, in capital letters.

“We are completely indignant at what happened. We know the passion that exists at Vitoria and I think that most fans do not recognize themselves in the attitude of certain people who insulted Moussa during the warm-up “said Porto coach Sérgio Conceição after the match.

“We are a family, regardless of nationality, skin or hair color. We are all human, we deserve respect. What has happened here is lamentable,” he added.

The coach also posted a photo on his social media, with the following message: “We are all Moussa”.

Vitoria Guimaraes and the Portuguese football federation have not yet reacted to this scandal.

As support, Sporting Portugal has already issued a press release to support the player and “repudiate any act of racism or social prejudice”.

