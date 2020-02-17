The Federal Government has emphasized that gender issues at the workplace must be positively addressed to enhance National Development.

Speaking in Abuja during a Capacity Building Workshop on Gender Mainstreaming in workplace the Permanent Secretary, who was represented by his Technical Adviser, Mr. Emmanuel Igbinosun, said the workshop is geared towards sharpening the skills and competence of participants in order to improve performance for effective service delivery at the workplace as stipulated by the Labour Act.

According to Alo, Gender Mainstreaming in workplace is a strategy applied to ensure that women as well as men concerns and experiences formed the integral dimension of workplace policies and programmes.

“The world is continually evolving at a rapid pace and the change has brought with it new complexities that constantly reshape society and redefine every aspect of human endeavors and existence, knowing that organizations are among the most significant structures through which society function.

“The current environment of rapid changes, organization must adapt quickly enough to maintain relevance.

“With Gender Mainstreaming, we will ensure no one is left behind in policies design and implementation, bearing in mind that it should form the bedrock of social dialogue.”

He urged participants to make the best use of the opportunity by interacting and participating actively in all the session.

Earlier in his address, the Acting Director Inspectorate Department, Mr. Ajuwun Daudu, said one of the objectives of the capacity building, amongst others is to build the requisite skills of Labour Officers and Inspector to effectively deliver on the mandate of the Ministry on Gender issues in workplaces and enforcement of Labour Standards.











