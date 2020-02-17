The Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed relief materials to 4, 000 victims of Boko Haram insurgents’ attack in Auno community of Konduga Local Government Area of Borno.

Mohammed Alkali, NEDC Managing Director, made the disclosure at the distribution of the relief items to the affected persons on Monday in Auno, Borno.

Alkali disclosed that food and non food items would be distributed to the victims to mitigate their sufferings due to the unfortunate incident.

He listed the items to include 5, 000 blankets, 1, 000 bags of beans, 1, 000 mattresses, 200 cartons of cooking oil, 1, 000 bags of rice, 50 cartons of tomato paste, 50 cartons of seasoning and 1, 000 pieces of mats.

Alkali said that the Commission had set up an assessment committee to ascertain the level of damages and needs of the victims to enable it provide assistance to them.

The Director said that the Commission also observed the need for immediate humanitarian assistance and livelihood support for victims that lost their assets.

Alkali further advocated for multi-sectoral approach to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the insurgency, and urged the victims to be patient with government.

Also speaking, Yabawa Kolo, Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that it had so far profiled 800 households with estimated population of 4, 000 persons affected in the attack.

“Some of the beneficiaries are here in the community while others are in camps, we are trying to reach over 1, 000 households,”she said.

On his part, Abba Umar, the District Head of Auno, lauded the gesture, adding it would go a long way to alleviate their sufferings.

“The support is timely especially to those who lost everything in the attack,” he said, and called for the rehabilitation of houses to enable displaced families return to their homes.

The insurgents had on Feb. 9, attacked Auno community on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road, killing 30 stranded passengers, destroyed houses, 18 vehicles and properties worth millions of Naira. (NAN)

Incessant clicking on links in internet attracts fraudsters-Expert

