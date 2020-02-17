A 43-year-old estate agent, Oluyide Akinyemi, on Monday appeared before an Ota Senior Magistrates’ Woman in court for allegedly throwing stone that killed okada rider in Ogun, for allegedly collecting N400,000 under false pretences.Akinyemi, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining money under false pretences.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 17, at about 11.45am at Sango-Ota, Ogun.Mustapha said that the defendant collected N400,000 on pretext of assisting the complainant, Chidedum Nchege, to secure a two bedroom apartment.

He said that the defendant converted the money to personal use instead of getting the apartment for the complainant.The prosecutor said the offences contravene Sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Vol 1, Laws of Ogun, 2006.The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr Matthew Akinyemi, granted the defendant N400,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

He added that the sureties should provide means of identification as part of the bail conditions.The case was adjourned until Feb. 26, for further hearing.