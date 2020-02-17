The new Plateau state Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Ibrahim Nyam, has sought the collaboration of the state House Assembly to reduce crime and criminality in the state.

Nyam made the appeal on Monday in Jos when he visited the speaker of the assembly, stating that “I am here to seek your collaboration and synergy while discharging my duty.

“The state House of Assembly is a critical stakeholder; whatever decision it takes and whatever law it makes has impact on the security of the state.

“I am here to deepen the relationship with you so that we will be able to reduce the spate of insecurity bedevilling Plateau state. I am particularly, interested in the bills before you, that of insurgency, kidnapping and other crimes. In fact, I have been an advocate of stiffer penalties for such crimes.’’

The state DSS director said that stiffer penalties would send a cogent message to would-be offenders that there would be consequences if they commit such crimes.

According to him, such will definitely assist the security situation which is getting very alarming and assured that he would be fair and objective in the course of his duty in the state.

Responding, the Speaker, Abok Ayuba, described the visit as timely, especially now that the prevailing peace in the state has been punctured.

Ayuba said that Plateau state celebrated many years of uninterrupted peace in December 2019 only for the prevailing peace to be truncated in January by enemies of the state.

The speaker said after the inauguration of the 9th state assembly in June 2019, it visited all security agencies in the state and sought their collaboration for the peace of the state.

He assured the DSS that the assembly would continue to make laws that would promote peace and peaceful coexistence in the state, saying that “whatever you think we can do in addressing the security situation, we will not hesitate to do because the security of our people is paramount to us.’’