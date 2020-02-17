A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Inde Dikko.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who gave the order, said the defendant (Dikko) should be brought to court on March 16, for arraignment over alleged fraud by the prosecuting agency the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

The order of warrant of arrest followed Dikko’s continued failure to attend court to answer to a charge of fraud brought against him and two others by the ICPC.

Justice Ojukwu, while ordering Dikko’s arrest on Monday, noted that his lawyer, Solomon Akuma (SAN), who on the last adjourned date, December 10, 2019 undertook to ensure that his client attends court today, only turned around to present a medical report, claiming Dikko was critically ill and receiving treatment in London.

“This court is of the view that a warrant of arrest should be issued against the first defendant who gave his address as 6 Ahmadu Musa Street, Jabi District, Abuja, but claims he is in London.

“This order would assist the prosecution authenticate the defendant’s (Dikko) claim and if it is found that the defendant is critically ill in a London hospital the order of warrant of arrest will abate,” the judge added.

Justice Ojukwu further observed that on December 10, 2019, the first defendant’s counsel had informed the court that his client was in Dubia, attending to his health and that he will bring him to court personally on the next adjourned date.

But, in court yesterday, he turned around and presented a medical report that the first defendant is in London and is in such a health condition that he cannot be bundled into the plane to the court.

Dikko was to be arraigned on Monday along with a former Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs in- charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, Garba Makarfi and a lawyer, Umar Hussaini.

While Makarfi and Hussaini have attended court on the two previous adjournments on December 10, 2019 and January 14, Dikko was conspicuously absent.

The trio are accused of inducing one Yemi Obadeyi to pay N1,100, 952,380.96 into the account of Capital Law Office (a company belonging to Hussaini) for the purchase of 120 units of duplexes as residential accommodation for officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.



Hussaini was said to have distributed the money into various bank accounts and for his part in the deal, he was rewarded with $3 million.



According to the affidavit deposed to by ICPC’s legal officer, Ephraim Otti, the illegal activities of Dikko and his co-accused were contrary to sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and the Money Laundering (prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended).



It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had recovered several luxury vehicles from a warehouse which the commission said was owned by Dikko and also recovered several units of tricycles, motorcycles, buses and rug carpets from another property.



In June 2016, Dikko was arrested and queried by the EFCC. He surrendered himself to the anti-graft agency after months of being outside the country.