Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties.Justice Chikere, in her ruling, said having failed to counter the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

In an interlocutory motion with suit number: FHC//ABJ/ CS/444/19 between Advanced Congress of Democratic (ACD) and 2 others Vs. Attorney General of the Federation and another (INEC), the applicants had on Oct. 30, 2019, approached the court.

INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

INEC had, on Feb. 6, deregistered 74 political parties .