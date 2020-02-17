Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the arrest of former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Inde Dikko over his failure to be at the court to answer to a charge of fraud brought against him and two others by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, while ordering Dikko’s arrest on Monday, noted that his lawyer, Solomon Akuma (SAN) who, on the last adjourned date, undertook to ensure that his client attend court today, only turned around to present a medical report, claiming Dikko was critically ill and on admission in London.

Justice Ojukwu noted that Dikko’s address, as shown on the medical report – No: N6 Amhed Musa Crescent Jabi, Abuja – did not support his lawyer’s claim that Dikko was on admission in a London hospital.

Pakistan to vaccinate 40m children amid fears of polio