The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he was never attacked in the train on his way to Kaduna.

Amaechi went to Kaduna last night for Gov. Nasir el -Rufai’s 60th birthday and reports have it that he was attacked by some people on the train.

Amaechi replying Aisha Yesufu said: Madam, I was not attacked, I did not see or escaped attackers, bandits or kidnappers. I did not “fled like a…” Insults & abuses will not change the fact that I was not attacked or escaped attack, in Kaduna last night. BTW, we can still be respectful & courteous here. Goodmornin

According to Aisha Yesufu she tweeted that Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi @ChibuikeAmaechi instead of preparing notes to tell the President that the insecurity is real, you called it fake news. When they are done with us and our children, they will come after you and your children!

She said: ‘Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi you should be ashamed of yourself. My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were in that train. When your convoy scattered and you fled like a new born mouse whom water have been poured on, it was witnessed!. GOVERNANCE IS NOT BY LIES & PROPAGANDA!

But President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on New Media Bashir Ahmed corroborating Amaechi’s statement said ‘Came to Kaduna last night together with HM Rotimi Amaechi for Gov. Nasir el -Rufai’s 60th birthday, people started calling us since before we left Rigasa station to find out if it’s true that we’re attacked, we told them WE’RE NOT, funny some people still insisting we’re attacked.’

