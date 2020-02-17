A traditional ruler in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue state, Chief Daniel Abomtse, has donated a piece of land for the establishment of a pre-colonial prototype village in his domain.

He made the announcement when the Principal Special Assistant to the Benue state Governor on Culture and Tourism, Tahav Agerzua, paid him a visit at his palace in Naka, the head quarters of Gwer West Local Government Area.

Chief Abomtse stated that the donation which he made at the request of a global organisation interested in traditional cultural revival was a personal contribution towards the reawakening of Tiv customs and values.

He said he would ensure that pre-colonial architecture and traditional religious symbols as well as all the natural settings that characterize the Tiv society were recreated at the village for the benefit of his subjects, especially those yet unborn.

The royal father called on patriots to make contributions to the revival of positive traditional values which he said can rejuvenate and propel the society forward since dependence on negative foreign values have impeded progress.

Speaking, the Principal Special Assistant, Agerzua, stated that he was in the domain of the royal father to conclude discussions on the writing of the biography of a popular folksinger and political activist, Shiaondo Akuhe, also known as Gabon.

The governor’s aide said the initiative is an attempt to document what he described as an important cultural dispensation in the political development of Benue state which he said has been captured by the artiste.