More than 5,000 residents of Odota, llorin West Local Government Area (LGA), of Kwara, have appealed to the state’s Police command, to aid in tackling the constant arm robbery and house breaking in the area.

Mr Kolawole Eyitayo, spokesman for residents of the community, made the appeal in llorin on Monday, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the growing attacks on residents of the area by suspected men of the underworld.

Eyitayo who spoke in an emotion laden voice, lamented that armed robbers were attacking several residents of the area at night and dispossessing them of their cash and valuables.

According to him, the residents of the area can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Recently, the suspected robbers broke a gas plant shop and carted gas worth half a million Naira and attacked a proprietor of a private medical centre in the area with machetes,’’ he disclosed.

He appealed to the command to provide patrol vehicles for the Police station at the Airport, which also supervises the area.

In a swift reaction, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr Ajayi Okasanmi, said the command was unaware of such attacks on residents of the area.

Okasanmi, however, assured that the command would intensify its surveillance on the area to rid the area of bad eggs.

He advised the people to promptly report any suspicious or ugly incident for quick action by the police.