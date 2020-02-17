Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Chelsea pulled a ‘brilliant’ coup in completing the signing of Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea announced the capture of the 26-year-old on Thursday afternoon, with the player expected to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Wright believes Chelsea needed such a player, and they now have a gem in their hands.

“The thing with Ziyech is that he’s one of those creative players and when you watch Chelsea, especially at home, I think they were expecting a bit more for their creative players,” Wright told Premier League Productions.

He then made a comparison with one of the club’s best players of all time in Eden Hazard, who moved to Real Madrid last summer.

“And then because of what Eden Hazard did for them, they had one particular player who in that role could make something happen.

“I think it’s a brilliant signing. If he can hit anywhere near the form [he’s shown for Ajax] it’s a fantastic signing.”

The 26-year-old will become Frank Lampard’s first Chelsea signing since taking over reins last summer.

Since the 2012-13 season, Ziyech has made 217 Eredivisie appearances, scored 79 goals and contributed 87 assists.