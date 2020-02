The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, has welcomed another son with his youngest olori Damilola.

The 81 year old’s youngest wife announced the news on Instagram with a photo of her son.

“Alliamdullillai on my new born baby boy congratulations to me. oba ti de,” she captioned the photo.