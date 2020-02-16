Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, has visited the school where some of the indigent Children who were four months ago enrolled for basic education are studying in Awka.

The Commissioner, who placed premium on education, made this visit to follow up and monitor the progress being made by the children.

The children, who were selected from various orphanages in Anambra State, were assesed in terms of their performance, ascertaining other other areas government can assist the school in providing quality education for the children.

READ ALSO: Okowa calls for calm in Uwheru over herdsmen attack

Similarly, Lady Mezue also visited Special Secondary School for the Deaf and the primary section, Odakpu, Onitsha, to inspect learning facilities available for the children in other to have first hand information and areas government can intervene to improve the quality of education for the children living with disabilities.

In concluding her visit in each of the school, the Commissioner amdist cheers from the pupils presented education materials, toiletries and other provisions for the children and staff of the centers.