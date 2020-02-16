Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Jibrin Giza, has been abducted by unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Sunday.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Bola Longe, confirmed the incident to reporters in Lafia.

Longe stated that the permanent secretary was abducted by gunmen from his residence at Shabu, a suburb of Lafia at about 12:40 am to an unknown destination.

According to the police chief, the divisional police officer in the area has already mobilised some officers and men who are on the trail of the fleeing abductors and their victim.

Longe said he has ordered the deputy commissioner of police, operations, the officer in -charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), counter terrorism and commander Police Mobile Force 58 to comb the area to ensure the safe rescue of the victim, and the arrest of his abductors.

He promised that the command would not rest on its oars until the victim regained his freedom.

Longe said that the abductors were yet to establish any contact with the victim’s family.