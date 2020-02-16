The suspected leader of the dread ‘Aiye’ confraternity wanted for the killings of many in Ikorodu and environs has been arrested by operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreant of the Lagos state Police Command.

The 24-year-old kingpin, Sikiru Samuel, was arrested alongside eight other members of his gang at the Imota area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Samuel, also known as Samora and his gang were responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man, David Nwanga on February 12, at Araro in the Adamo area of Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the identities of the other suspects were given as Adegboyega Ismaila, Sunkanmi Shonubi, Adigun Faruq, Rilwan Akinwale, Victor Uju, Zino Idowu, Rasak Adebola and Kehinde Keshinro.

Speaking on the operation that led to the arrests of the wanted cult members, Bala said: “The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, deployed a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants to Ikorodu, to sustain the ongoing onslaught on cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu, Imota, Agbowa, Owutu, Ijede, Ipakodo and Owode Onirin.

“The operation, which was intelligence driven has recorded another remarkable achievement with the arrest of a deadly leader of ‘Aiye’ confraternity.

“The gang is responsible for series of violent attacks and gang violence in Imota and environs. One of such violent attacks happened on February 12, which led to the death of one David Nwanga, of Araro Adamo area.”

The police spokesman said the suspects have been handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba for investigation, stating that the suspects will be charged to court soon.

In a related development, policemen from the Oke -Odo Police Division have arrested five miscreants and recovered a double barrel short gun.

Commenting on the arrest, Bala said the suspects were arrested on February 14, at 11:30 p.m.

He said: “A team of police officers from Oke Odo Police Station on patrol along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway intercepted some social miscreants at Katangowa refuse dump, smoking dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“On sighting the police, the miscreants took to their heels. Police gave them a hot chase. Five suspects were arrested with one double barrel short gun and three live cartridges. The suspects will be charged to court.”