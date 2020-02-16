Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Kaduna state counterpart, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, as he turns 60 years on February 16.

Gov. Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, eulogised Gov. el-Rufai for his tremendous contributions and sterling accomplishments in the service of his state and country.

According to him, the city of Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory are what they are today due to the courageous acts of Gov. el-Rufai, who stood firm to ensure the proper implementation of the Abuja master plan.

The governor pointed out that the governor also contributed significantly to the growth of the nation’s economy when as director-general of the Bureau for Public Enterprise (BPE), he saw to the unbundling of several comatose government-owned companies.

Gov. Okowa stated that Gov. el-Rufai turned the moribund firms to viable public enterprises, contributing greatly to the nation’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

“Your impressive public service record and outstanding accomplishments in office have placed your name on the sands of time as a leader worthy of emulation.

“The people of Kaduna state can attest to your doggedness, commitment and steadfastness in statesmanship as exemplified in your civil service reforms, which include revamping of public schools and lighting up major cities in the state.

“Indeed, you have proved beyond measures that you are a worthy political leader and an emerging nationalist.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta state, I congratulate a gentleman politician, an outstanding public servant, a leading light of this generation, a courageous democrat and my brother governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, as he clocks three score years on February 16.

“On this auspicious occasion of your diamond birth anniversary, I join your family, friends and well-wishers and the people of Kaduna state to thank Almighty God for your life which has been marked by enviable accomplishments and enduring fulfilment,” Gov. Okowa added.