Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has condemned renewed herdsmen attacks on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of Uwheru Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports from the communities, herdsmen accompanied by unidentified army personnel stormed the communities in an unprovoked attack that has become an annual routine, killed eight persons and injured many others.

The reports revealed that the crisis started on Thursday and that as at Saturday, lives and property, including farms had been lost.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, the governor condemned the attacks and unwarranted killings of innocent locals.

He called for restraint in the crisis, saying that he has directed the state commissioner of police and the brigade commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, to as a matter of urgency ensure that peace is restored in the affected communities.

Gov. Okowa also charged authorities of the Nigerian Army to investigate the alleged involvement of its personnel in the crisis and fish the culprits out.

He appealed to the communities to remain calm and peaceful while security agencies “investigate the root cause of the crisis with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

“The unwarranted attack and killing of innocent locals in Avwon, Agadama and Ohoror communities of Uwheru kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area is the height of wickedness by criminal herdsmen believed to be aided and abetted by unidentified military personnel is condemnable.

“I however, appeal to the affected communities to remain calm and peaceful. I commiserate with the communities and families on the unfortunate loss of their loved ones.

“I have directed the commissioner of police and the brigade commander to rise to the occasion and bring the culprits to justice.

As a state, our people have been very receptive to herdsmen and other visitors, but our hospitality and welcoming disposition should not be taken as an act of cowardice.

“The state government will continue to encourage peaceful and harmonious relations between Deltans and their visitors, but will not watch outsiders attack and kill our people any longer,” the governor stated.