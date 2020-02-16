The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dusty and hazy weather conditions over the northern parts of the country while the central and southern states are to experience sunny and hazy conditions.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Sunday in Abuja, further predicted possibilities of cloud building up around coastal regions during the forecast period.

“For northern states, moderate dust haze condition is expected over the north west region while dust haze condition with visibility of 1km to 3km range over the north east region throughout the forecast period.

” Day and night temperature values are expected to be in the ranges of 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius and 12 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the central states throughout the forecast period.

The agency envisaged day and night temperature values to be 30 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius respectively.

“For southern states, early morning mist/fog is likely over coastal cities while sunny and hazy conditions are expected over inland cities throughout forecast period with partly cloudy to sunny condition over coastal cities later in the day.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be from 31 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius 24 degree Celsius respectively,” it said