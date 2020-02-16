Treasurer of the National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN), Chibunna Ubawuike, says plans by the federal government to ban fish imports will save the country over $1billion.

Ubawuike, who made the disclosure in Abuja, said the association is prepared to work with the federal government to actualise the ban.

According to him, the ban will not only save Nigeria the excess of $1billion, but create opportunities for local fish farmers and other stakeholders in the value chain to thrive.

“The ban on fish importation will save Nigeria foreign exchange up to $1billion expended in importation of fish.

“If we are self -sufficient in fish production, that money will be saved and Nigeria will not have to expend it any longer; instead it will be ploughed into other critical areas of the economy.

“Fishery has huge prospect in Nigeria. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa in terms of population and the largest exporter of ornamental fish, “he said.

Ubawuike, a member of the Presidential Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture Development between 2003 and 2005, said the ban is achievable with the right measures in place.

He said that “in 2003 when we were in the presidential committee, Nigeria became the largest producer of catfish in Africa. We submitted our report, drew the fishery policy document for Nigeria because prior to that time we did not have one.

“So, the current government’s determination to reposition agriculture and particularly the fisheries and aquaculture subsector is a right step in the right direction. We in NFAN are prepared to ensure the end to fish importation.”

Ubawuike dispelled the belief that Nigeria cannot grow cat fish and tilapia, saying a variety of fish species can be grown in the country.

He said as an ornamental fish expert, he has discovered several species of fish that can survive in Nigeria’s water bodies and withstand the country’s weather conditions.

The expert stressed that “some people will say we breed only catfish and tilapia, but there are other species that are needed that Nigeria is breeding.

“Nigeria is blessed with water bodies and an array of fish species, both for table fish and for ornamental. All we need is to intensify research on the economic driven species that we have here in Nigeria.

“We also need non collateralised loans to harness these resources together and make Nigeria fish sufficient. If loans are given to fish farmers as given to people in other sub sectors, it will help them to do more,” he told NAN.