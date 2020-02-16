The special committee on the clean-up of Ikoyi and VIctoria Island has said that it impounded 215 vehicles, arrested and prosecuted 98 persons for various sundry environmental offences.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said this in a statement made available to newsmen by the Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Kunle Adeshina in Lagos on Sunday.

Bello said that the vehicles were impounded from various areas in Ikoyi and on Vctoria Island for parking in prohibited zones and mechanic workshops located in unauthorised places.

He said that those arrested include street traders who displayed their wares on walkways, road setbacks, those operating illegal car wash centres and auto mobile mechanics who have converted public spaces to mechanic workshops.

The commissioner said that others arrested were drivers of contravened vehicles who resisted the impoundment of their vehicles.

According to him, the offenders were arraigned before mobile courts which sat at the Safety Arena Mobile Court in Oshodi and another mobile court which sat on Victoria Island.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa: Reps PDP caucus demand prosecution of Oshiomhole

He said that during one of the several raids, the two mobile courts handed out sentences which included fines to the offenders, just as various goods were seized during the clean-up.

Bello added that confiscated items that were perishable were sent to the various orphanages and motherless babies homes spread across the state by the Lagos state Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), while the non- perishable items are being kept at the agency’s store at Oshodi pending when a decision would be taken on them.