A newly married man, Mr Chidubem, has dissolved his marriage to Vivian Chidinma Chidubem, following a reckless comment by his wife, teaching how to murder husbands.

Chidubem spotted his wife’s comment on a Facebook group called ”Extraordinary mums and singles.”

The woman expressed support for slaughtering of husband and even added that instead of using knife they should remove the brake of their husband’s car so that he can be involved in a fatal accident that will lead to death or injury.

According to Arise News247, angry Nigerians who read the reckless comment in the group, checked her previous posts and realized that she posted pictures of her marriage not too long. Hence, they did a screenshot of her comment, traced and sent it to her husband.

Vivian later deleted the comment and temporarily deactivated her Facebook account, according to Arise News247.

But it was too late as she didn’t succeed in denying ever making such comment in the group where she might have erroneously assumed that her husband will not know she made such comment, since it’s strictly a female group.

It was reported that the husband immediately sent her back to her father’s house, explaining that he is still too young to die in the hand of a murderous woman.

As at the time of filing this report, some Nigerians are still trailing others who made comment on how to kill a cheating husband both in the group and in a Facebook page called, “DPA Rambo” notorious for teaching married women how to divorce at slightest quarrel and help them in making the divorce fast.