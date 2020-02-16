Dr Harrison Osasogie, a medical practitioner at Faith Clinic, Benin, Edo, says regular exercise can help to elongate human life.

Osasogie said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Benin.

According to him, regular exercise plays an important role in the life of people and makes them live longer.

“Make everyday activities more active. Even small changes can help. You can take the stairs instead of the elevator.

“Walk down the hall to a co-worker’s office instead of sending an email. Wash the car yourself. Park farther away from your destination.



“Keeping a log book of your activity or using a fitness tracker may help you set goals and stay motivated to exercising regularly.

“Exercise reduces your risk of some cancers, including colon, breast, uterine and lung cancers.

“It also stimulates your body to release proteins and other chemicals that improve the structure and the functioning of your brain.

“Regular exercise strengthens your bones and muscles, and keeps you young. It can help kids and teens build strong bones.

“If people can exercise regularly, there will be less cases of cancer, stroke and others”, he said.

Osasogie listed the advantages of exercising to include controlling weight, reducing risk of heart diseases, increasing chances of living longer, improve sexual health, improving sleep as well as strengthening bones and muscles.

He advised the people to cultivate the habit of exercising regularly in order to live long. (NAN)