The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has described the honorary doctorate degree awarded to Sen. Tanko Al-Makura by Federal University, Lafia, as well deserved.

The speaker said Al-Makura, immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, merited the honour considering his positive contributions to the development of the institution, the state and country at large.

Abdullahi stated this on Saturday on the sidelines of a reception in honour of Al-Makura after receiving the award in Lafia.

Al-Makura and other Nigerians were honoured at the institution’s 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th combined convocation.

The speaker said Al-Makura has done credibly well in the education sector, among other sector, when he was a governor.

” I worked closely with Sen. Tanko Al-Makura when he was a governor of the state. He is a man of integrity and a transformer to the core.

How Regular exercise elongates human life- Expert says

“He has given adequate attention to the development of the education sector among other sectors which had direct bearing on the lives of our people and Nigeria at large.

“His achievements and positive contributions to the development of Federal University, Lafia, earned him this award.

“We are happy and overwhelmed and I want to congratulate him and wish him more good things ahead,” the speaker said.

Abdullahi commended the management of the university for honouring the former governor of the state with the award.

Besides, he also urged the people of the state to pray and give their maximum support to the administration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule to enable him succeed.

The speaker reassured of the assembly’s readiness to pass resolutions and enact laws that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Al-Makura, Sheikh Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, Amb. Ahmed Gazali and Alhaji Adulsamad Isiyaku Rabi’u were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

Alhaji Isa Mustapha Agwai, the late Emir of Lafia, who died in 2019, was conferred with a Posthumous Doctors of Letters (Honoris Causa).

They were honoured for their positive contributions to the development of the institution and the nation in their various ways. (NAN)