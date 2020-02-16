The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has felicitated with the Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai on his 60th birthday.

The speaker described Gov. el-Rufai as a visionary leader whose main pre-occupation is to make Kaduna state great.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker said Gov. el-Rufai’s 60 years on earth has been for the service to humanity.

“The Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai comes across as a highly patriotic Nigerian, whose contributions to nation building are everywhere for all to see. Since his days in the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) and later as a Minister of FCT, Gov. el-Rufai has always put Nigeria first.

“Today, Kaduna state is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural development courtesy of Gov. el-Rufai’s resolve to make the state, especially the capital city, Kaduna, a modern city.

“As a member of our great party, the APC, Gov. el-Rufai has shown, time without number, how committed he is to the growth and development of the party.

“I wish the Kaduna state governor good health and many more happy years on earth,” Gbajabiamila declared.