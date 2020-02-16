The Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) on Saturday, held its 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th combined convocation ceremony with 29 graduates being awarded first class degrees.

Prof. Muhammad Sanusi-Liman, Vice Chancellor of the University said that the 29 first class graduates were from four sets between 2015 to 2019.

The VC explained that 15 of the first class graduates were from the 2015/2016 academic session, Five from 2016/2017, Five from 2017/2018 and Four from the 2018/2019 sessions.

He further explained that within the period, the institution produced 379 Second Class Upper degree graduates, 696 with Second Class lower, 310 Third Class and 33 with pass degrees.

Prof. Sunusi-Liman attributed the feats to the determination of the staff and management of the university.

The VC recalls that the university began in 2012 with only three faculties and 17 programmes, but currently has Seven faculties with 33 programmes alongside to postgraduate and pre-degrees programmes.

He said the university under his leadership had within the last four years, initiate and completed more than 13 different new projects.

He added the management led by him also completed some inherited projects, all geared towards providing enabling environments for teaching and learning.

He listed some of the new projects to includes construction of a 250 capacity twin lecture hall, 500 seater auditorium, Anatomy laboratory, as well as gate house and perimeter fencing among others.

The VC explained that contracts have been awarded for the construction of faculties of Agriculture, Management Sciences, Environmental Science, Centre for Entrepreneurial Development, Animal house and the Senate Building.

He noted however, that in spite of the development strides, the university was still facing challenges that required the support of the government and other stakeholders.

He commended the Nasarawa State Government and other stakeholders for their support so far, while appealing for more in order to meet the goal of the university as an enviable citadel of learning.

The VC therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to approval the establishment of Federal University Teaching Hospital, Lafia to facilitate the smooth running of medical courses at the university.

On his parts, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State commended the governing council, management, Staff and the entire community of the university for keeping faith with the noble ideals of the institution.

Sule thanked them for working assiduously to create the right impact in the host environment and the state.

The governor said that as part of efforts to facilitate smooth take-off of University teaching Hospital, the state government donated a newly constructed general hospital to the institution.

Governor Sule also announced the donations of N500, 000 to the best graduating students in each of the four sets of graduates.

He promised to continue to support the university in order to achieve its purpose.

Speaking on behalf of personalities who were conferred with honorary Doctorate Degrees, former governor of the state, Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, expressed gratitude to the university for recognising their respective contributions in the society.

Al-Makura said that the award would spur to contribute more to the society, especially towards education.

He added that, “sound and quality education is the best legacy that anyone can bequeath to the next generation.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the among those conferred with Honourary Doctorate degrees were: Sen. Umaru Al-Makura, Sheik Dahiru Usman-Bauchi, Ambassador Ahmed Gazali and Adulsamad Isiyaku Rabi’u.

Alhaji Isa Mustapha Agwai, late Emir of Lafia, was posthumously awarded a Doctors of Letters (Honoris Causa).

Meanwhile, one of the awardees, Adulsamad Isiyaku Rabi’u, has offered to execute any project of the university’s choice to the tune of N100 million as his contribution to the development of the university. (NAN)