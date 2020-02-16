The Chinese authorities have criminalized the intentional concealment of the new Covid-19 coronavirus symptoms or distortion of information about the patient’s condition. It is reported by Deutsche Welle with reference to a statement by a Chinese court.

The court ruling also said that concealing the history of one’s travels could also be considered a criminal offense. Thus, the person who became the source of the infection and led to the spread of the virus will be accused of creating a threat to public safety and may be sentenced to 10 years in prison or life imprisonment or death penalty.

It is also reported that China’s National Health Commission has forbidden residents with coughing, fever, and other symptoms of a viral disease from traveling around the country in buses, trains, and airplanes. In addition, all citizens returning home after the holidays from the outbreak zone must remain at home or under the supervision of doctors for 14 days, and those who refuse quarantine will be punished.