President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people of Benue state of his administration’s resolve to provide critical infrastructure and security to the state as part of his agenda of lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The President who stated this over the weekend in Makurdi during the wedding ceremony of the son of the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, also called for peace and unity in the state as true development can only take place where peace and stability reigns.

Represented at the occasion by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, the president promised that his second term is devoted to broadening the opportunities of poverty alleviation and provision of more federal projects and infrastructure to states, especially Benue state.

He pointed out that the award of the contract for the construction/dualisation of the Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi-Oturkpo – 9th Mile Road project as well as the rehabilitation of the Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina/Ala Road/bridges and that of Makurdi -Naka-Ankpa Road linking Kogi state are all part of his resolve to providing critical infrastructure to the people of Benue state.

According to him, efforts are ongoing by his government to ensure benefits/social investment for Benue state as part of his commitment to lifting over 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

He charged the government and people of Benue state to cooperate with his administration so as to overcome the security challenges facing the country.

The President urged the newly wedded couple to allow the foundations of tolerance, submission and fear of God to be their guiding principle as husband and wife who have been connected by love and prayed God to grant them long life, prosperity and a fruitful marriage of greater generations.

Senator Akume used the opportunity to reaffirm his loyalty and allegiance to the Tiv monarch and the Tiv traditional stool with a promise to support peaceful coexistence of people in the state.