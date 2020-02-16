Abuja Beach Soccer Club continued their good run at the maiden edition of the Abuja Beach Soccer Tournament by defeating Kwara Beach Soccer Club 10-5 on Saturday.

Abuja BSC had shrugged off their underdogs tag going into the competition at the Jabi Lake Park in Abuja by shocking Badagry BSC 9-4 in their opening game.

The capital city side made their intentions known in the first period by scoring four goals against their more-experienced Ilorin-based opponents.

They added another four in the second period and would have scored more, but for many fluffed opportunities.

Kwara BSC captain, Emeka Ogbonna, however scored a solitary goal for his team to end the second period 1-8.

The Abuja team’s dominance was total in the first two periods, so much that Kwara BSC twice substituted their goalkeepers in a bid to plug their bleeding defence.

However in the third period, the FCT-based club took their foot off the pedal and allowed Kwara into the game through Ogbonna and Usman Yusuf.

The captain added two more goals to complete his hat-trick and Yusuf contributed some late efforts to reduce the deficit.

It ended 10-5 in favour of Abuja BSC, who have now scored a total of 19 goals so far in the tournament.

They will on Sunday in the final match of the tournament face Kebbi BSC, who earlier thrashed Badagry BSC 8-3.(NAN)