The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus of the House of Representatives has hailed the emergence of Senator Diri Douye as governor of Bayelsa state via a Supreme Court judgement.

Also, the caucus is demanding the immediate prosecution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole for his volatile statement in the aftermath of the apex court ruling.

This demand was contained in a statement signed by the leader of the PDP House caucus, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, who represents Obio /Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers state.

In the statement, Rep. Chinda said that “on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives, we heartily congratulate Sen. Douye Diri and the PDP on this divine, historic and landmark victory.

“We urge Governor Diri to fully concentrate on the task of ensuring good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Bayelsa state and Nigerians in general.

“We will continue to call for and work towards deepening our democratic practices. Consequent upon the judgement, we call for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the national chairman of the APC and the APC as a corporate entity under Section 31 (8) of the Electoral Act.”

The section the caucus declared provides that “a political party which presents to the commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in this section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of N500, 000.

“We re-affirm our faith, confidence and unalloyed support to the leadership of our great party (the PDP); we pray that the Almighty God guide, protect as well as grant Nigerians divine wisdom to discern good governance from deceitful governance.”