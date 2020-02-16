...Cautions against fire disasters

…Anambra State Government has urged traders to avoid contact and consumption of bush meat for now.

Special Adviser to Anambra State Governor on Public Orientation and Special Duties, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, said this when she visited Building Materials International Market, Ogidi to enlighten traders on Coronavirus, Lassa fever and other infectious diseases.

She enjoined them to observe regular hand washing, maintain high level of food and environmental hygiene to contain these zoonotic diseases.

“`Please, stay away from consumption of rats, drinking of garri, or any uncooked foods. Also stay away from coughing patients and always use hand sanitiser.

“For those who travel to China for business, you can avoid travelling to China for now or use online services to place your order.

“If you have gone and come back, please isolate yourself for 14 days to avoid the spread, if any.

“Please, take this message to your homes. This message is from our working governor; so, inform your friends and family to educate them also,’’ Obinabo said.

The Special Adviser also cautioned against bush fires and careless handling of inflammable materials.

She urged traders to procure fire extinguishers for their offices and shops as well as strive to put-off every electrical appliance at close of work or businesses.

“Please avoid burning of tires on tarred roads; it reduces the life span of the road. Government has invested heavily on road constructions and rehabilitation.

“Let us sustain the tempo of support that we have accorded to the governor. Let’s join hands in making Anambra more business-friendly by ensuring prompt payment of taxes,’’ Obinabo stressed.

Chairman, Building Materials International Market, Ogidi, Mr. Jude Nwankwo, praised the Anambra State Government for bringing awareness and health sensitisation to the market.

Mr. Nwankwo said the governor had recorded excellence in his administration, which had projected the state into the limelight.

He assured of their continued support.

“The market has procured fire extinguishers and secured fire fighting trucks for safety of traders and their wares,’’ he said.