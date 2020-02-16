Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has urged the member countries of the African Regional Labour Centre (ARLAC) to adopt active policies and programmes to tackle unemployment and poverty in order to check the consequential social tension and violent crimes.

Speaking at the 46th session of the ARLAC with the theme: “Strategic objective on social protection” held over the weekend in Kampala, Uganda, the minister said poverty reduction would easily be achieved by harnessing the efforts of various agencies and departments charged with the strategic objective of social protection.

“Africa is replete with tales of worrisome level of child labour, human trafficking and exploitation, irregular migration, youth restiveness, terrorism, armed banditry and arson among others.

“Addressing this as the theme of this high level symposium could not have therefore, come at a more auspicious time,” the minister enthused.

To achieve this, he called for the faithful implementation of the pro-people development model as articulated by the Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Guy Ryder during the international youth conference in Abuja last year.

This according to him includes “enacting the pro-employment and economic policies, policy investments in education and skills, promotion of youth entrepreneurship and employment, labour market policies as well as respect and protection of the rights of the young persons.”

Sen. Ngige, who is also the chairman of the government group of the governing board of the ILO, similarly, informed the gathering that the Buhari administration has relatively achieved a synch with the ILO’s development template through the strategic operation of an integrated employment and empowerment strategy in the national development paradigm.

“The pro-employment macro-economic policies for job creation ought to be a multi-sectoral agenda of government, traversing ministries and agencies.

“This is exactly what the federal government of Nigeria is currently doing by setting clear targets on key economic sectors with high propensity for job creation such as agriculture, mining, works and housing, trade and investments as well as in special agencies like the National Social Investment Programme as the fulcrum for job creation,” he added.

The minister also noted that notwithstanding its current challenges, Nigeria has increased focal investment in education and skills acquisition in order to contain the mismatch between educational skill and demands of the labour market.