The United States announced Friday evening that it would raise the customs taxes imposed on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15% from March 18, while leaving unchanged the tariffs which penalize other sectors. other from the Atlantic.

The European aircraft manufacturer reacted on Saturday to a decision which he “deeply regrets” and which, according to him, “creates more instability for the American airlines, which already suffer from a shortage of aircraft”, because in particular flight bans which hit the 737 MAX of its competitor Boeing.

“Our basic position is clear: we reject any unilateral increase in customs taxes, harmful to everyone, including in the United States,” said a spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Economy, contacted by the AFP.

European ministers, who have several meetings scheduled for Monday in Brussels, could take the opportunity to express a common position on the subject.

Since October, in retaliation for subsidies to Airbus, Washington has imposed punitive customs tariffs on 7.5 billion dollars of imported products (including wine, cheese and olives) up to 25%.

In addition to the 15-year-old conflict between Airbus and Boeing through their states, trade tensions between Washington and Brussels have been added.

Suddenly, with each new decision, the different sectors concerned hold their breath. Friday, the Distiller Spirits Council, an American professional association, estimated that “the spirit drinks industry on both sides of the Atlantic has suffered enough”.