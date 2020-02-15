Prof. Bola Oboh, Director of Research and Innovation, University of Lagos (UNILAG), has described as heartwarming, the over N419 million research grant recently won by 14 scholars of the institution.

Oboh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that 14 UNILAG research proposals were awarded the TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) grants out of the 128 awarded to universities nationwide.

“The university clearly had the highest number of awardees and this indeed is heartwarming and encouraging.

”We competed favourably because our proposals showed very convincingly to the erudite panel of reviewers in the various fields that UNILAG researchers can, through quality research, make meaningful and more outstanding contribution to attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) in the various fields,” she added.

The director said that the grants won by the 14 research groups from the university were in the following thematic areas: Health and Social welfare (five); National Integration and Security (two); Economic Development (two); Education and Training (one); Space Science and Technology (one); Social Development and welfare (one).

Others were; Language, Literatures and Media (one) and Population Studies (one).

She said that the university had a plan for an endless cycle of researchers who could submit competitive proposals, conduct quality research, implement novel outcomes of research, and contribute to national development and global recognition.

”I am absolutely sure that with the quality of researchers that we currently have, there is no doubt that as the funds are released, the researchers will utilise the funds appropriately for the purposes for which it is meant,” Oboh said.