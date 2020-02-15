The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed the arrest of a suspected member of a notorious farm produce thieves terrorising markets in the state.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Saturday that the suspect, a 25-year-old man (name withheld) of Ganga quarters in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina state, was arrested on Friday.

Jinjiri said the suspect was one of the thieves that specialised in stealing farm produce in markets at night.

He explained that the suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing two sacks of sesame seeds at Maigari International Grains market on Feb.12.

The police spokesman said two others, who allegedly conspired with the suspect, were on the run.

“The police have succeeded in arresting one of the notorious thieves who has been on the run since February 12.

“The suspects specialise in theft of farm produce, especially from market stalls at night.

“The suspects were in Maigari on the earlier mentioned date at about 4 p.m. where they stole two bags of sesame seed and put in their Golf 3 car with Reg No. MSH 278 AA.

“However, on sighting a patrol team from Maigari division, they abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels,” he said.

He said after thorough investigation and follow-up, the police arrested the suspect who confessed to committing the crime and abandoning the vehicle.

Jinjiri said the suspect mentioned one Sunusi Ibrahim of Unguwa Uku quarters in Kano, now at large as his cohort.

He said investigation into the case was ongoing and efforts were being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.