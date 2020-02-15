The Oyo State government, on Friday, approved the construction of new blocks of classrooms in two rural public schools.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two schools are: Methodist Basic School, Adeyipo Olomi-Yeye and Union of Ratibi, School ll, Idi-iroko in Oluyole Local Government area, Ibadan.

This was contained in a statement issued in Ibadan by Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.



The statement quoted Dr Nureni Adeniran, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), as announcing the approval during an on-the-spot inspection of the schools.



He said that the visit was prompted by a certain post on the social media, which called for government’s intervention, considering the sorry state of learning facilities in the two schools.



“It is very pathetic to see these children learning under a bad condition like this,” he said.



Adeniran appreciated the good intent of those behind the social media report, saying the viral post had assisted the state government to identify such schools.



“When we saw this via the social media, we decided to visit this place promptly to see what we can do.



“We must sincerely thank the social media user who posted pictures of the Methodist Basic School, which prompted our coming here today,” he said.



At Olomi-Yeye, the SUBEB chairman said that the construction would be enlisted as part of the SUBEB 2019 FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention project.



The chairman reiterated the present administration’s commitment to revamping the education sector by considering rural communities in the distribution of buildings and learning facilities.



“The basic education sector is a component of development, which the present administration under Gov. Seyi Makinde will earnestly change,” he said.



Adeniran, who commended the teachers for their dedication and kind gesture to the pupils, said other rural schools in the state would enjoy similar intervention.



He said that the children also deserved to learn under conducive environment, adding “we will ensure we give them a block of four classrooms, with toilet facilities and borehole.



“Schools like these deserve to enjoy what those in the urban centre are enjoying too,” he said.

The SUBEB boss promised that the schools would also be provided with furniture and other necessary facilities