Osogbo – The Osun House of Assembly on Friday acknowledged that it had received the draft Bill on Amotekun (a regional security initiative of Southwest Governors) following its endorsement by the State Executive Council on Thursday.

Mr Timothy Owoeye, Speaker of the Assembly, through his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Alabi confirmed the receipt of the bill and that it was now awaiting further consideration and approval of the state lawmakers.

Osun Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola had on Thursday convened an emergency state executive council meeting to solely deliberate and endorse the draft bill.

The bill, after it was endorsed by the executive council, was thereafter forwarded to the state house of assembly for further consideration.

The Amotekun bill is seeking the creation of a joint security outfit in the southwest and it was aimed at addressing the growing spate of insecurity in the region.

The Osun assembly is, however, expected to start deliberation on the bill in the coming days just like its counterparts in Oyo, Ondo and other Southwest states (NAN)