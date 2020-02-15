President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Kaduna State Executive Council and indigenes to celebrate the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who will turn 60 on Sunday.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, congratulated the governor for his distinguished service to the nation.

Elrufai increases pensioners pay to N30,000

Buhari felicitated with the governor’s family and friends, affirming that his zeal to drive change through inclusive leadership and resilient spirit leaves a legacy that continues to attract and inspire younger people across all walks of life.

According to him, el-Rufai’s foresight, wisdom and unusual capacity to mobilise people and resources to actualise dreams stand him out in leadership and administration.

He also noted that el-Rufai’s entry into public service was truly accidental, ”but the contributions he has made are deliberate, well thought out and long lasting.

According to the President, it also highlighted his diligent contributions to the 2015 political process that heralded take-over of power by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

The President prayed that Almighty God would continue to bless the governor and his family, and grant him good health to sustain the good work.

(NAN)