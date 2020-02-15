The People of Omu-Aran in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara have expressed delight about locating a centre for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the community.

Chief Bisi Adeyemi, the President, Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA),said in an interview in Omu-Aran on Saturday that the development was long overdue and a welcome development.

The new centre in Omu-Aran joined others in Aran-Orin, Offa and Erin-Ile to cater for UTME candidates in Kwara South Senatorial District of the state.

Adeyemi said the UTME centre, apart from having the potential of impacting positively on the education development in the community, would also boost its commercial and trading activities.

The community leader pledged that the association would never relent in giving necessary assistance toward sustainability of the centre.

He said that locating the centre in the community would also create more awareness for the youths in terms of seeking improved academic excellence.

Usman praised the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for considering the community worthy of recognition.

“No word can express the joy and happiness of the people of Omu-Aran over the approval given to this UTME centre.

“We will do our possible best to mobilise our people, especially in the areas of security and accommodation for the prospective candidates and other visitors.

“The essence is geared toward making the candidates’ stay in the community a memorable and rewarding experience.

“The community is not only projected positively in the national map but also as a safe and viable haven for national assignments,” he said.

Mr Razak Ojewoye, the Education Secretary, Irepodun Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), described the development as heartwarming and unprecedented in the history of the community.

“This will definitely contribute a lot to our efforts toward transforming education in our locality,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Kazeen Ojiwusi, the centre’s Supervisor, praised the people of the community for their hospitality and cooperation.

He expressed optimism that the centre would witness a hitch free UTME exercise.

(NAN)