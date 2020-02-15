Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi on Friday said his administration would partner with the World Bank to upgrade structures and provide equipment to raise the standard of girls colleges in the state.

The governor disclosed this when he paid an unscheduled visit to Dr Amina Abubakar Government Girls College in Birnin Kebbi.

He told the female students at their assembly ground that they would soon see many improvements in their school.

“The state government is working with the World Bank to ensure that all girls schools in the state are upgraded and well-equipped for learning and provided skills acquisition tools .

“We want our girls to excel in their various endeavors.

“We have gone round the schools to assess some of the problems facing them, particularly their toilets, and we assure that we will upgrade them,” Bagudu said.

He promised to immediately address the toilet issues and other problems confronting the school, including the dilapidated hostels.

“I will send some computers to your school, particularly for students graduating this year to enable them write their JAMB and qualifying exams with ease.

“I will also provide some sporting facilities to the school,” Bagudu said.

He charged the students to put in their best in learning, respect their teachers and complement each other in their quest for knowledge.

Earlier, one of the school teachers, Mr Salim Musa, requested the governor to assist the school with more teachers and provide computers for the final year students who would be writing UTME and other qualifying examinations.