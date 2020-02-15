Sen. Uba Sani, (APC Kaduna Central), on Saturday called for new strategies to tackle recurring security challenges in Kaduna State.

Sani, who also Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, made the call this in a statement made available in Kaduna.

The Senator was reacting to series of attacks by bandits and kidnappers in his constituency.Sani warned that the attacks had become more frequent and advised security agencies to urgently take the fight to the bandits.

“Our security agencies must reassess their strategies and come up with measures to checkmate these murderous elements.”

He lamented over the attacks on Bakali community in Giwa LG on Feb. 11, where 22 persons, with 16 victims from one family were killed by the attackers.“22 persons were killed and several persons injured in Bakali village, while seven people lost their lives in Maro village, with yet to be ascertained number of persons inflicted with various forms of injuries.

“Three persons injured in the Maro village attack are presently in St. Gerard Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna. Two of them have undergone surgery.“Hundreds of locals have been displaced from the two villages.

The bandits burnt their houses and foodstuffs,” he said.“I feel your pains,” the Senator added, and assured the victims that he was working with national and state emergency agencies to provide them with relief materials.

He said there is a humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed immediately in those areas.

“The displaced persons need foodstuffs, clothes, blankets, water, toiletries and other items that would help lessen the pain of their displacement,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the people of Bakali and Maro villages on these most unfortunate incidents. We share in your pains.“May God receive the souls of the departed and comfort your families in this trying times,” Sani added.

(NAN)