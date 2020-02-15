Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the newly inaugurated governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri.

In a statement on Friday, Jonathan said he trusts in Diri’s ability to deliver, having worked closely with him.

Douye Diri, sworn in as Governor of Bayelsa State

Diri was a commissioner when Jonathan succeeded Diepreye Alamieyeseigha as governor of Bayelsa.

The former president, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had fallen out with the PDP administration in the state before the governorship election.

When David Lyon who contested the governorship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner, Jonathan received him and a team of APC supporters in his residence.

In the statement he signed, Jonathan told Diri to ensure he uses his office to unite citizens of the state

”As Governor, the responsibility of building hope and sustaining peace across the State now lies on your shoulders,” he said.

“I urge you to always bear in mind that you are the Governor of all Bayelsans and to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in our polity.

“Your journey to Creek Haven is a divine one, so I advise you to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the State in order to write your name in gold.

“You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.”

He also called on the people of the state to remain law-abiding, peaceful and embrace this transition “in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous” Bayelsa.

