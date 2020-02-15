The remains of Eze Israel Kanu and his wife, Salome, both parents of Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were on Friday laid to rest in their country home at Isiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.

The corpses of Late HRH and Lolo Israel Okwu Kanu and Late Lolo Sally Ugoeze Okwu Kanu has just left the Madonna Mortuary with ambulances, accompanied by the Okwu Kanu’s family, all IPOB families and well wishers!

Delivering a sermon during a funeral service at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Afaraukwu, Rt. Rev Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, described death as inevitable.

Ibeabuchi described the late traditional ruler (Egwu-Ukwu) of Afaraukwu Ancient Kingdom and his wife as devout Christians.

Quoting from Ecclesiastes 9:5-6: “The living know that they would die,” Ibeabuchi said that death would surely come at the appointed time.

He admonished the living to be ready for the judgment day, saying that what is more important to God is the sole of man.

The cleric urged everyone to toe the path of David, who asked God to help him to number his days on earth.

“Now is the time to amend our relationship with God,” he said, adding, “The question is how will I face my saviour – is it as a sinner or friend?”

In his funeral oration, Mr. Kingsley Kanu, said that his parents’ union in life as in death was ordained to usher in an era of freedom to the Igbo race, the entire black Africa and beyond.

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South Senatorial District, said that death would not be able to kill the good name of the couple.

Other dignitaries at the service included the former governor of Anambra, Mr. Peter Obi, Sen. Victor Umeh and Chief Tony Kasanya, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia, among others.

Also present to pay their last respect to the decessed couple were traditional and religious leaders from across the South-East and beyond, including adherents of Judaism and suspected members of the proscribed IPOB.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the burial, which was attended by a large crowd of sympathisers, was generally peaceful, contrary to the fear it generated in Umuahia and its environs of a possible police/IPOB clash.

Operatives of the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were on ground in their numbers to provide security.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Kanu’s mother died in August, his father died in December 2019.

Meanwhile, as the burial of the parents of Nnandi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commenced on Friday, most schools and shops in Umuahia were under lock and key.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed the schools and shops were under lock and key, due to the palpable fear of possible clash between IPOB members and security agents.

READ ALSO: Gov. Oyetola presents N1.2bn bonds to retirees

Most of the primary and secondary schools visited were empty as students and pupils were absent.

Some of the parents, while reacting to the closure of schools, said that the proprietors had earlier in the week told their children to stay at home on Friday for security reasons.

One of the parents, Mrs Carol Chikwendu, said, “My children were told on Thursday by their schools not to come to school today Friday for safety reasons.

“My children were supposed to start their mid-term tests today (Friday), but it has been postponed till Monday.”

Another parent, Mrs Gloria Ekezie, said that she had called her daughter’s school on Thursday, to inquire about it and was told that there would be no school on Friday.

A shop owner at Isiama, Mrs. Kate Nwachukwu, said that it was natural for them to shut down for business considering the tension and anxiety the burial had caused in the past days.

She said: “We saw what happened here in 2017 during Operation Python Dance by the Nigerian Army.

“Innocent lives were lost. So nobody would wish to be a victim of such incidence any longer.”