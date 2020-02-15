The Federal Road Safety Corps has been tasked to identify and flush out bad eggs extorting motorists in the system.

The Emir of Gwandu, Dr Muhammed Iliyasu Bashar, gave this advice while receiving Dr Kayode Olagunju, an Assistant Corps Marshall of the FRSC Zone 10 Commander, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, in his palace.

Bashar charged them to step up its activities in addressing issues of overloading of vehicles and extortion on the highways.

Bashar, also Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, observed that people no longer place high values on sanctity of lives.

According to him, this was the reason why they allowed themselves to be overloaded in vehicles and packed with animals.

The FRSC Zonal Public Education Officer, Mr Aminu Sokoto, quoted the emir as saying that some people were being transported in trunks and atop of unstable loads on the vehicles.“These of course, had led to many deaths and injuries,” the traditional ruler said.



While commending the efforts of FRSC officials, he said that the corps should do more to tackle the issue, promising further collaboration of the Emirate Council in the area of public enlightenment.

He also called on the corps to raise its enforcement and prosecution of violators, adding that the Emirate Council would always lend its support.

According to him, I want the positive image of the corps protected by continually sanitising the system.He also admonished all security agencies to ensure that only fit and people of good characters were recruited.

Bashar said that the ban on motorcycles operations in Lagos State had led to influx of many of the operators into the state, noting that many of the motorcycles were not registered.He enjoined the FRSC to ensure proper registration of the motorcycles and licencing of the operators for safety and security reasons.