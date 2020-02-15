Gov Samuel Ortom has expressed shock at the sudden death of His Lordship, Bishop Peter Adoboh, Catholic Bishop of Katsina-Ala Diocese.



The governor’s grief is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Terver Akase on Saturday in Makurdi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adoboh died on Friday at Daughters of Charity Hospital, Abuja.

Adoboh was ordained a Catholic Priest on June 30, 1984.



He was appointed the pioneer Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala by Pope (Emeritus) Benedict XVI on Dec. 29, 2012 at the age of 55.



The late bishop was born on April 14, 1958 to the family of Abraham and Sarah Adoboh of Mbayion clan in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue and died at the age of 62 after a brief illness.



Ortom said he was “deeply saddened by the death of the bishop” and described his demise as “painful not only to the Catholic Church but to Benue at large.”



He affirmed that the late bishop was a true servant of God who stood for peace and worked tirelessly to win souls for Jesus Christ.



The governor recalled the contributions made by the late bishop toward sustaining peace, especially in the recovery of arms during the amnesty programme of the government.



He also contributed immensely in several other ways in restoring peace and security in the Sankera intermediary area of the state in particular.



Ortom also condoled the Adoboh family, Katsina-ala Diocese and the entire christian community in the state over the death.



NAN reports that Adoboh and Bishop William Avenya of Gboko Diocese, received their early tutelage under Rev. Fr. Angus Fraser at the prestigious Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, Makurdi.