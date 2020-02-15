Five staff of Okomu Oil plc in Edo State were burnt to death in a road accident, and two others were critically injured and currently receiving treatment.

The incident occurred on Friday evening along Iguobazuwa road in Ovia southwest local government area.

According to the Nation, the accident was reported to have occurred after the bus conveying the Okomu Oil staff going to the head office at Okomu from Extension 2 of the firm rammed into a lorry.

An eyewitness disclosed that help could not reach the Okomu Oil staff as the bus burst into flames.

An official statement has not been issued by the firm but a top official confirmed the death of their staff.

“We are yet to confirm the number of our personnel involved but we have confirmed five. Two are in the hospital.

“They were coming to the head office from Extension 2. It is a sad day for us.” the statement read.